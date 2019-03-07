-> Homeless woman who died on Briggate had been given a tenancy by Leeds Council

The woman who was found dead on Briggate this morning had a home and was receiving support, Leeds City Council has confirmed.

Tasha, who friends described as a ‘kind, big-hearted woman’, was found by another rough sleeper in Leeds shortly after 6am.

The police tent outside House of Fraser in Briggate.

Friends said she had a home and Cllr Debra Coupar, Executive Member for Communities has now confirmed that.

Cllr Coupar went on to explain how the council helps those who are homeless or rough sleeping.

“It is heartbreaking to hear that a woman has died in these circumstances and our thoughts and condolences are with the deceased’s family and friends,” Cllr Coupar said.

“The council works with a range of partners across the city to prevent homelessness and support those who are homeless or sleeping rough. Support is available to everyone that chooses to accept it.

“In this case, Leeds City Council and other agencies have continually engaged with and supported this individual over a number of years. She had an active council house tenancy and was receiving ongoing support.

“We can’t force people to take up support but we are working hard to better understand why people choose not to access the support available which includes complex challenges such as addiction, mental health and social care needs.

“Within the last 12 months we have introduced our Street Support Team initiative and our Housing First policy to support and safeguard all those who choose to rough sleep, beg or are homeless in our city. We work with a broad range of people and organisations across the city to put in place the most appropriate support and intervention.

“Rough sleeping and homelessness reflects the diversity of people in our city. This includes factors such as gender, ethnicity, disability and more, and consequently we know we need to deal with people as individuals whose specific issues need to be properly understood and addressed.”