This is why you might see smoke pouring from a derelict Halifax mill today

Residents in Halifax are being told not to be alarmed if they see smoke pouring from a derelict mill today.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said that crews will be carrying out an exercise in the town as part of their ongoing training.

Residents near Pellon Lane in Halifax are being told they might see smoke pouring from a derelict mill today. Picture: Google

It will simulate a building fire in a derelict mill and crews will be using synthetic smoke to make the conditions as realistic as possible.

The exercise takes place off Pellon Lane today (February 20) between 10am and 1pm.

