Leeds mum glassed in face in Leeds bar The Liquorist after dancefloor row with group of women

A hairdresser has said she is lucky not to have lost her sight after being attacked by a group of women in a Leeds bar and glassed in the face.

Hollie Roche, 27, was enjoying a night out with colleagues on Saturday February 3.

Hollie is still unsure whether her sight will fully recover.

She slipped in to Greek Street bar The Liquorist for a final drink before heading home to Killingbeck - but within an hour was covered in blood.

Hollie, who has a two-year-old son, said a man came over to dance, prompting another woman in the group to take issue with her.

Hollie said: “I was not even entertaining this guy, but I could hear her saying things like ‘why are you dancing with her?’

“I was trying to get to the bar but the group had formed a sort of semi-circle. She said something to me and I said ‘why are you being so rude?’.

“She then raised her arm towards me so I put my arm up in self-defence and we were in a bit of a tussle.

“She had hold of me and then I can feel that I’m being hit on the back of the head. I knew it was glass because I could feel the sharpness.

“I thought I had to get on the floor as they were not going to stop. I was slightly underneath the table and that’s when I was hit on the forehead and bust my face.”

Hollie said she must have been given a moment to escape and run upstairs as men in the group pulled around four women in their twenties away.

She praised the bar staff for their help. A bouncer gave first aid outside the nightclub, but the group passed her on their way out and continued to verbally abuse her.

She was then taken to hospital. Hollie said she entered the bar at around 1.30am and was being given first aid by 2.30am.

“I was a right mess at the end of it,” Hollie said. “It was horrendous, I was so shocked.”

The scar from the glass is just half-an-inch from her eye.

“I still have blurred vision and I’m still not sure if that will get better. But I was really lucky, it could have been so much worse.

“It is not fair that they can do this and just get away with it. They could kill somebody next.”

The woman who started the argument with Hollie is described as white, with long blonde curly hair, while the woman who hit her in the face is described as black and of medium build.

Hollie’s friend Emma Fletcher, who is appealing for information, said: “Nights out are not safe with these people around and if they can walk away from this incident laughing about it, I’m sure they’ll do it again.

“Just imagine if that was your daughter, friend, sister or mother subjected to this for no reason other than being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and The Liquorist has said it has supplied them with CCTV footage.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating a report of an assault on Greek Street in Leeds in the early hours of Sunday February 3.

“A female suspect assaulted a woman on the dance floor of a bar, she suffered injuries to her face and head.

“The victim was treated in hospital for her injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13190060937.”

A spokeswoman for The Liquorist said: “Our customers’ safety and welfare is of the utmost importance. We are assisting police with their investigation into the incident that took place and have supplied CCTV footage.”