Pillion passenger thought he “must be dead” as scooter crashed during Leeds police chase

A pillion passenger suffered a broken leg after being thrown from a scooter in a crash during a police chase.

Wayne Wigglesworth ploughed into the back of an Audi as he tried to get away from police after they spotted him driving with false number plates.

Wigglesworth and his sister’s boyfriend were thrown into the air over the top of the vehicle and landed in the road.

Leeds Crown Court heard the passenger thought he “must be dead” as he saw himself bleeding after the impact.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said the incident happened on February 10 last year.

Wigglesworth had fitted his father’s scooter with false plates before taking it out at 8pm.

Officers signalled for Wigglesworth to stop but he mounted a pavement on Aviary Grove, Armley, Leeds, and drove off.

The collision took place a mile later at traffic lights at the junction of Kirkstall Road and Cardigan Lane.

Damage worth £3,800 was caused to the Audi.

Wigglesworth fled after the crash but his passenger was unable to get up.

He underwent surgery after breaking his leg.

Wigglesworth, 30, of Landseer View, Bramley, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has previous convictions for burglary and vehicle theft.

The court heard Wigglesworth lived with his two daughters and it would have a “catastrophic effect” on them if he was sent to prison.

Wigglesworth was given a two year sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 300 hours of unpaid work and take part in a 35 rehabilitation programme.

He was banned from driving for two years.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: “You deserve to go to prison. I would have had no hesitation in sending you to prison were it not for your two daughters.”