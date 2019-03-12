This is why you could be fined for parking in McDonald's car parks in Leeds

McDonald's have admitted that parking restrictions are in place at several of their restaurants in Leeds.

Customers had complained that ANPR cameras were in use in the car park of the Horsforth outlet off the outer ring road which threatened to fine drivers who park for more than 90 minutes at the restaurant, which is close to a business park.

The restrictions have been imposed to prevent non-customers from using the spaces.

A spokesman for McDonald's said:-

“We have parking restrictions in place at a number of our restaurants, including at the Horsforth restaurant in Leeds, with a time limit to ensure there is adequate parking for all of our customers. At this restaurant the time limit is 90 minutes and we make this clear to our customers with signage in the car park.

“We work with industry-approved contractors, who use the cameras, which have been in place for some time, to ensure customers are sticking to the 90 minute limits.”