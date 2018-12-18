McDonald's off York Road robbed by men armed with metal bars

Have your say

Armed robbers have targeted the McDonald's off York Road while a security van was collecting the takings.

The masked men wielded metal bars as they entered the fast food restaurant while cash was being collected at 8.20am this morning.

Armed robbers have targeted the McDonald's off York Road while a security van was collecting the takings.

The restaurant is expected to be closed all day while police work at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At 8.20am today, police received reports of a robbery at the McDonald’s restaurant on Killingbeck Drive, Leeds.

"Initial reports are that masked suspects armed with bar-type weapons had entered the premises while a security vehicle was collecting cash.

Police guard the scene at McDonalds on Killingbeck Road after an armed robbery

"They stole an amount cash and left the scene in a white Seat Leon.

"No-one was injured during the incident but the staff involved were left shaken.

"A scene is currently in place to undergo forensic examination and the business is closed.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 308 of December 18 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."