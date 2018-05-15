This is why a huge military plane was flying over Leeds today

Plane spotters have been keenly following the movements of a large military transport aircraft that was seen over Leeds today.

The plane is a Boeing C17 Globemaster III operated by the RAF, and it is visiting Leeds Bradford Airport as part of a week of military training exercises.

The RAF C17 followed its Canadian cousin to Leeds Bradford Airport today

It completed several circuits of the city before returning to RAF Brize Norton.

The C17 is one of the world's largest aircraft, and is the same model as the Canadian Air Force plane which landed at Leeds Bradford on Saturday, attracting huge crowds to the airport's viewing areas.

Photographer Andrew Easby was on hand to capture the C17 - call sign Ascot 840 - as it took off.

A passenger jet takes off with the C17 beneath it on the runway

The plane visited for military training exercises

The C17 lands at Leeds Bradford Airport