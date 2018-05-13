Huge crowds gather to watch Canadian Air Force transport plane leave Leeds Bradford Airport

Crowds of plane-spotters have lined viewing areas near Leeds Bradford Airport today as they wait for one of the world's biggest aircraft to depart.
A Boeing Globemaster C17 transport plane operated by the Canadian Air Force arrived at LBA yesterday as part of a week of military training exercises.
Photographer Andrew Easby rode in a Helijet Aviation helicopter over the site and took these stunning aerial shots.
The aircraft is due to depart later this evening, but more military jets are expected to arrive until May 18.
The C17 will now head to RAF Brize Norton for further exercises.
