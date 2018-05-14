Thanks for the memories: One of the world’s biggest planes leaves Leeds Bradford Airport

One of the world’s biggest aircraft departed Leeds Bradford Airport this weekend - and scores of plane spotters came out to say goodbye.

The Boeing Globemaster C17 transport plane, operated by the Canadian Air Force, arrived at LBA on Friday evening as part of a week of military training exercises.

These stunning photos were taklen by photographer Andrew Easby.

He said: “Hundreds waited over three hours for it to depart. The crew did a lap of the runway for the crowds before performing a short take off and keeping low past the crowds.”

The C17 will now head to RAF Brize Norton for further exercises.

Running until May 18, a week-long military training event is being held at Leeds Bradford Airport.

A spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport said: “From 11-18th May, LBA will be hosting a Military training week with aircraft from the UK and overseas operating at the airport. Look to the skies for some unusual visitors.”

Follow @AndrewEasby1 on Twitter for more aircraft photography and video footage throughout the week.

RELATED LINK:

Why fighter jets and military aircraft will be tearing through Leeds’ skies for a week