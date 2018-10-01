These are the Leeds fish and chip shops that could be named the UK's best

Two of Leeds' most loved fish and chip shops are in the running to be crowned the UK's best.

READ: Angry Yorkshire man renames fish and chip shop 'Greedy Landlord' in row with owner

Shortlisted as semi-finalists, these two restaurants will now compete against 18othersfor a place in the final and the chance to take home the enviable title of the UKs best fish and chip restaurant.

Murgatroyds in Yeadon and the Wetherby Whaler in Guiseley have both been shortlisted among the UK's finest chippies as part of the 2019 National Fish and Chip Awards.

hortlisted as semi-finalists, these two restaurants will now compete against 18 others for a place in the final and the chance to take home the enviable title of the ‘UK’s best fish and chip restaurant’.

Two other Yorkshire restaurants, The Fisherman's Wife and Trenchers Restaurant - both in Whitby, have also been nominated.

To reach this stage of the competition, each restaurant has been carefully assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, including menu development and innovation, responsible sourcing policies, staff training and development and marketing and promotional activity.

Judges will now make visits to each of the restaurants for mystery dining assessments. This next stage of competition judging will whittle down the shortlist and establish the top five fish and chip restaurants who will the receive further in house judging which will decide the placing of the Top 5 and the overall national winner.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at organisers Seafish, said: “The best Fish and Chip Restaurant category is a celebration of the highest quality fish and chip restaurant dining experiences in the UK.

READ: Leeds chippy gives diners 45 minutes to complete epic food challenge

"The industry is perhaps better known for its take away shops; however this category rewards the restaurants that are serving delicious fish and chips as a core menu offering, providing customers with not only a delicious portion of fish and chips, but an excellent dining experience.

"We have 20 exceptional candidates in the semi-final shortlist and we wish them all good luck in the next round of judging.”

READ: Gareth Southgate has revealed that this Yorkshire fish and chip shop is his favourite

Award sponsor Alan Pearce, Field Sales Manager at Goldensheaf, added: “This category rewards businesses committed to providing the highest standard of fish and chip dining experience, coupled what a drive to constantly improve standards and diversify their offering.

"We congratulate these four restaurants in reaching the semi-final and wish them the best of luck in the rest of the competition.”

The winner of the Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 31st anniversary ceremony in London on January 24, 2019.