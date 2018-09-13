Leeds chippy gives diners 45 minutes to complete epic food challenge

Have your say

Could you eat a 32oz fish and five portions of chips in less than an hour?

A Leeds fish and chip shop has thrown down the gauntlet to customers by asking them to complete a Man v Food-style challenge.

So far nobody has completed the 'Queeny Special' within the time slot allowed

Queen Street Fisheries in Morley's 'Queeny Special' meal is a 32oz serving of battered fish, five portions of chips, six onion rings, two breadcakes and two sides.

The plateful must be consumed within 45 minutes for the diner to leave the chippy without paying.

So far, nobody has successfully completed the challenge.