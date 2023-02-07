Tamatanga, known for its funky murals and large communal tables, is a favourite for residents in Nottingham, Birmingham and Leicester.

And it now looks set to expand further by opening a new store right here in Leeds, after lodging an official licensing application with Leeds city council to takeover the vacant former George's Great British Kitchen site.

Tamatanga looks set to expand further by opening a new store right here in Leeds. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The restaurant had been open since 2017 but on June 15 last year, the landlord of the property 're-entered' the building and the lease was forfeited – according to a document displayed on the restaurant’s door at the time.

The application for the premises licence is listed as “Open for Consultation” by city council.

