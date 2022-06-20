Shock as George's Great British Kitchen on the Headrow Leeds closes suddenly

George's Great British Kitchen was known for serving classics including fish and chips to hungry diners visiting The Light.

However, signs placed on the door warn potential customers the restaurant has now closed - despite everything appearing in place for service inside.

Leeds diners have been left in shock after George's Great British Kitchen on the Headrow Leeds closed suddenly.

The sign reads: "This restaurant is now closed for business."

The restaurant has been open since 2017 according to a lease document posted on the door.

On June 15, the landlord of the property 're-entered' the building and the lease has now been forfeited according to the document.

Civil or criminal proceedings would take place against anyone trying to get inside the business, the letter from solicitors states.

Some TripAdvisor users said the restaurant was still taking bookings and one had even had a Father's Day email confirmation despite the closure.

She said: " Taking bookings and sending confirmation emails.

"Got an email this evening for Father’s Day tomorrow saying looking forward to seeing you.

"And the place is closed. Disgusting."

Another also warned other diners of the closure.

They said: "Decided on a meal at George's so booked online 1 hour before visit.

"Arrived before a concert to find notice on door.

"Another couple too approached us that was booked in too.

"Just to warn others."