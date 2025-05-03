Tadcaster: Former Salvation Army Hall on site boasting hundreds of years of history to go up for auction
The site, on Chapel Street close to the town centre, was previously home to a 17th century Quaker meeting house.
Later, in the 19th century, it had a chapel built by the Inghamites, a Christian sect that had followers across the north of England.
Auctioneers at Mark Jenkinson, which is part of Eddisons, confirmed that the building will be auctioned in an online sale on May 28.
They said that the 1,400 sq ft hall could be suitable for a range of uses.
Adrian Little, a director at Mark Jenkinson, added: “The hall is in a great location close to the heart of Tadcaster, a thriving community and a sought-after place to live, with easy access to both Leeds and York.
“Although the property itself is in a good condition and has a well-equipped, modern kitchen, subject to planning it could also represent an exciting redevelopment opportunity, whether for residential or commercial accommodation.”
Bidding in the online sale opens on May 27 and will close the following day. There are more details, including viewings and bidding information, via the Mark Jenkinson website.
