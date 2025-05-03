Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An old Salvation Army Hall on a site in Tadcaster boasting hundreds of years of religious history is to go up for auction this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, on Chapel Street close to the town centre, was previously home to a 17th century Quaker meeting house.

The former Salvation Army Hall in Tadcaster is on a site boasting hundreds of years of religious history. | Submitted

Later, in the 19th century, it had a chapel built by the Inghamites, a Christian sect that had followers across the north of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auctioneers at Mark Jenkinson, which is part of Eddisons, confirmed that the building will be auctioned in an online sale on May 28.

They said that the 1,400 sq ft hall could be suitable for a range of uses.

Adrian Little, a director at Mark Jenkinson, added: “The hall is in a great location close to the heart of Tadcaster, a thriving community and a sought-after place to live, with easy access to both Leeds and York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although the property itself is in a good condition and has a well-equipped, modern kitchen, subject to planning it could also represent an exciting redevelopment opportunity, whether for residential or commercial accommodation.”

Bidding in the online sale opens on May 27 and will close the following day. There are more details, including viewings and bidding information, via the Mark Jenkinson website.