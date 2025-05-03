Tadcaster: Former Salvation Army Hall on site boasting hundreds of years of history to go up for auction

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An old Salvation Army Hall on a site in Tadcaster boasting hundreds of years of religious history is to go up for auction this month.

The site, on Chapel Street close to the town centre, was previously home to a 17th century Quaker meeting house.

The former Salvation Army Hall in Tadcaster is on a site boasting hundreds of years of religious history.The former Salvation Army Hall in Tadcaster is on a site boasting hundreds of years of religious history.
The former Salvation Army Hall in Tadcaster is on a site boasting hundreds of years of religious history. | Submitted

Later, in the 19th century, it had a chapel built by the Inghamites, a Christian sect that had followers across the north of England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Auctioneers at Mark Jenkinson, which is part of Eddisons, confirmed that the building will be auctioned in an online sale on May 28.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

They said that the 1,400 sq ft hall could be suitable for a range of uses.

Adrian Little, a director at Mark Jenkinson, added: “The hall is in a great location close to the heart of Tadcaster, a thriving community and a sought-after place to live, with easy access to both Leeds and York.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Although the property itself is in a good condition and has a well-equipped, modern kitchen, subject to planning it could also represent an exciting redevelopment opportunity, whether for residential or commercial accommodation.”

Bidding in the online sale opens on May 27 and will close the following day. There are more details, including viewings and bidding information, via the Mark Jenkinson website.

Related topics:Tadcaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice