Historic photos showcase Tadcaster through time

1. Tadcaster in the 1960s
The 'clean barrel' room - where the empty barrels after being returned from the pubs are cleaned for use again - at Tadcaster Brewery in July 1963. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Tadcaster in the 1970s
This is Max Faircliffe who was a foreman at John Smith's Tadcaster Brewery. He is pictured with his surprise retirement presents – two donkeys. Mr Faircliffe, who is chairman of Tadcaster Rural Council, already kept bantams, tropical fish, pigeons and a dog at his home. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Tadcaster in the 1960s
Workers plucking some of the 4,000 turkeys that will find their way to the Christmas dinner table from Oglethorpe Hall Farm at Tadcaster ion December 1969. On the extreme right of the picture is a student helper, Christopher Nicholson, from Bilton-in-Ainsty. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Tadcaster in the 1960s
Pools winner Vivian Nicholson married Brian Wright at Tadcaster Register Office in March 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Tadcaster in the 1970s
This is Tadcaster's own top tomato grower Andrew Ivel. He was 14 when this photo was taken in September 1974. Photo: YPN
6. Tadcaster in the 1960s
Only the shell remained of the old Tadcaster Station in October 1968.Tadcaster Rural Council, who owned the property, had applied for permission to develop the site with warehouses, offices and light industry. | YPN Photo: YPN
