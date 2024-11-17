Historic photos showcase Tadcaster through time

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT

These wonderful memories showcase three decades of Tadcaster memories.

The photos celebrate life in the town from the early 1960s right through to the late 1980s and feature local landmarks as well as a raft of faces making the news back in the day. READ MORE: 27 triumphant photo memories take you back to Tadcaster in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The 'clean barrel' room - where the empty barrels after being returned from the pubs are cleaned for use again - at Tadcaster Brewery in July 1963.

1. Tadcaster in the 1960s

The 'clean barrel' room - where the empty barrels after being returned from the pubs are cleaned for use again - at Tadcaster Brewery in July 1963. | YPN Photo: YPN

This is Max Faircliffe who was a foreman at John Smith's Tadcaster Brewery. He is pictured with his surprise retirement presents – two donkeys.  Mr Faircliffe, who is chairman of Tadcaster Rural Council, already kept bantams, tropical fish, pigeons and a dog at his home.

2. Tadcaster in the 1970s

This is Max Faircliffe who was a foreman at John Smith's Tadcaster Brewery. He is pictured with his surprise retirement presents – two donkeys.  Mr Faircliffe, who is chairman of Tadcaster Rural Council, already kept bantams, tropical fish, pigeons and a dog at his home. | YPN Photo: YPN

Workers plucking some of the 4,000 turkeys that will find their way to the Christmas dinner table from Oglethorpe Hall Farm at Tadcaster ion December 1969. On the extreme right of the picture is a student helper, Christopher Nicholson, from Bilton-in-Ainsty.

3. Tadcaster in the 1960s

Workers plucking some of the 4,000 turkeys that will find their way to the Christmas dinner table from Oglethorpe Hall Farm at Tadcaster ion December 1969. On the extreme right of the picture is a student helper, Christopher Nicholson, from Bilton-in-Ainsty. | YPN Photo: YPN

Pools winner Vivian Nicholson married Brian Wright at Tadcaster Register Office in March 1969.

4. Tadcaster in the 1960s

Pools winner Vivian Nicholson married Brian Wright at Tadcaster Register Office in March 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN

This is Tadcaster's own top tomato grower Andrew Ivel. He was 14 when this photo was taken in September 1974.

5. Tadcaster in the 1970s

This is Tadcaster's own top tomato grower Andrew Ivel. He was 14 when this photo was taken in September 1974. Photo: YPN

Only the shell remained of the old Tadcaster Station in October 1968.Tadcaster Rural Council, who owned the property, had applied for permission to develop the site with warehouses, offices and light industry.

6. Tadcaster in the 1960s

Only the shell remained of the old Tadcaster Station in October 1968.Tadcaster Rural Council, who owned the property, had applied for permission to develop the site with warehouses, offices and light industry. | YPN Photo: YPN

