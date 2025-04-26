Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds will grind to a pause as the city joins millions around the world mourning the death of Pope Francis.

The beloved Pontiff passed away on Easter Monday, sending shockwaves through the Catholic world - and prompting a moving response from the Diocese of Leeds.

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he appears at the balcony to deliver his Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on December 25, 2022. | AFP via Getty Images

In a show of unity and sorrow, a major Requiem Mass will take over Leeds Cathedral at 5.30pm on Tuesday (April 29), led by Bishop Marcus Stock. The church will be packed with civic leaders, religious figures and crowds of mourners.

In a statement at the start of the week, Bishop Marcus said: “It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of the Holy Father Pope Francis this morning.

“Together with all the clergy, religious and lay faithful in the Diocese of Leeds, I join with Catholics across the world in now praying for the repose of his soul.”

The Holy See confirmed the official funeral would take place in Rome today (April 26) at 9am UK time, which will mark the beginning of the Novendiales - nine sacred days of mourning, Masses and prayers for the soul of the late Pope.

Here in Leeds, churches will echo with tributes - with special Masses for the Dead on April 30, May 1, May 2 and May 3, as schools and parishes are encouraged to pray the Rosary and traditional prayers.

The Bishop’s statement added: “In this Easter season, and in this Jubilee of Year of Hope, we take comfort in sharing the Holy Father’s great faith in God’s mercy.

“And his hope in the eternal life brought by the resurrection of Our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.”

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Abigail Marshall Katung, and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Helen Thomson, will attend the Cathedral Mass, with Thomson representing King Charles.

The service will be broadcast live online, so those who can’t be there in person can still say goodbye to the man who shook up the Church with his compassion, humility and fierce defence of the poor.