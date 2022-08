Officers were called to the Crowne Plaza Hotel, in Wellington Street, Leeds at 11.52am this morning.

This was after a man has been found dead in his hotel room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the Crowne Plaza Hotel, in Wellington Street, Leeds at 11.52am this morning. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:

“Police were called to the Crowne Plaza Hotel, where a man had been found dead in a room.