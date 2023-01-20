Army bomb disposal experts are on the scene and West Yorkshire Police are urging people to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing after officers were called to a potentially suspicious package outside the Gledhow Wing of St James’ Hospital on Beckett Street this morning (Friday).

A spokesperson for Counter Terrorism Policing North East has now said that a 27 year old man from Leeds has been arrested in connection with the matter.

They added: “A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety and army specialists are in attendance to make an assessment in line with normal procedures. People are asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time.

A cordon has been put in place at St James's Hospital and army specialists are in attendance. Photo: National World

“As a safety precaution, some people have been evacuated from the immediate vicinity.

“Due to the nature of the incident, CTP North East has deployed resources with access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The emergency department at St James’s remains open, and patients are asked to attend outpatient appointments as normal unless contacted otherwise.

A spokesperson for Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust said: “Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing at St James’s Hospital is suspended until we have more information. Accident & Emergency at St James's is still open.

