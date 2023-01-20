Army bomb disposal experts are on site and a police cordon remains in place as investigations continue. West Yorkshire Police earlier confirmed that emergency services were dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing of the hospital in Beckett Street.

The force said a cordon had been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety while officers liaised with Army specialists called in to make an assessment in line with normal procedures. Members of the public have been asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time.

Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust has now issued a statement with advice for patients and confirmed that its A&E department at St James’ remains open.

Army bomb disposal experts on site at St James' University Hospital in Leeds.

It said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing at St James’s Hospital. A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and we have been working with the police to evacuate some ward areas to keep our patients and staff safe.

“Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal for appointments, unless they are contacted otherwise. Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing at St James’s Hospital is suspended until we have more information. Accident & Emergency at St James's is still open.

“Please avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time. Access to the hospital will be through Alma Street (Bexley entrance) or Gledhow Road.”