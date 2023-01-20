St James's Hospital Leeds police incident: 'Suspicious package' found outside Gledhow Wing under investigation
A police cordon is in place at St James’ University Hospital in Leeds after a suspicious package was found outside the Gledhow Wing.
Army bomb disposal experts are on the scene and West Yorkshire Police is urging people avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time.
St James' Hospital Leeds: 'Suspicious package' reports as police set up cordon
Our reporter Alex Grant says firefighters at the scene appear to be readying themselves. It comes after the cordon outside the hospital was widened and a member of the Army’s bomb disposal unit was seen in a blast suit.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East has confirmed that an arrest has been made as the investigation continues into the ‘suspicious package’ found outside the hospital’s Gledhow Wing earlier today.
Our reporter Alex Grant tells us that the cordon is being widened and members of the media have been pushed back to the main road now. It comes after a member of the Army’s bomb disposal unit was seen in a blast suit.
Various reports are emerging as the incident continue at the hospital. Our reporter Alex Grant says he’s hearing that police may have made an arrest and we’re seeking confirmation from police.
The YEP also understands that the hospital has declared a criticial incident and evacuated patients from the Gledhow Wing. When asked to comment, they referred us to their earlier statement with general advice for patients and visitors.
Our reporter Alex Grant has spotted a member of the Army team on site wearing a blast suit, suggesting they may be preparing to carry out a controlled explosion of the package. The explosive ordinance disposal suits are designed to withstand the pressure generated by a bomb and any fragments the bomb may produce.
Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust has issued the following statement via its website:
“Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing at St James’s Hospital.
“A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and we have been working with the police to evacuate some ward areas to keep our patients and staff safe.
“Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal for appointments, unless they are contacted otherwise. Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing at St James’s Hospital is suspended until we have more information.
“Accident & Emergency at St James’s is still open.
“Please avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time. Access to the hospital will be through Alma Street (Bexley entrance) or Gledhow Road. Please see the cordon area map below.”
Our reporter Alex Grant has shared this report from the scene as the incident at St James’ University Hospital continues.
Our reporter Alex Grant is at the scene. He says the Lincoln Wing entrance has also been cordoned off and security are managing access to other parts of the hospital site. He’s share the image below as army bomb disposal experts continue to work at the scene.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs St James’ Hospital, is yet to issue any public statement. It’s not clear to what extent they have had to close off areas inside the hospital, but a cordon has been put in place outside the Gledhow Wing where the suspicious package was found.
The police advice have said the cordon is a precautionary measure but people are being asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time.