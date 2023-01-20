Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust has issued the following statement via its website:

“Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing at St James’s Hospital.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and we have been working with the police to evacuate some ward areas to keep our patients and staff safe.

“Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal for appointments, unless they are contacted otherwise. Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing at St James’s Hospital is suspended until we have more information.

“Accident & Emergency at St James’s is still open.