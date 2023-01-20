St James's Hospital Leeds: Medical director addresses patients in video over ongoing 'suspicious package' incident
The medical director of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has addressed patients in a video after a suspicious package was found at St James’s Hospital.
Army bomb disposal experts and emergency services are at the hospital after a suspicious package was found outside the Gledhow Wing this morning (Friday). Counter terrorism police have confirmed that a man has been arrested.
A video message has now been issued by the trust’s Medical Director, Steve Bush, which you can view above.
He says that emergency services are still dealing with the suspicious package incident outside of the Gledhow Wing, which is home to the majority of the maternity services at the hospital.
He says: “As a result a cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety, and some of our ward areas have had to be evacuated to ensure this safety. Our wonderful staff are looking after those patients who have been moved to ensure that all their needs are met and they are being kept totally safe.”
Mr Bush goes on to urge anyone scheduled to attend the hospital for an appointment to continue to do so “unless you are contacted directly”. However, all visits to patients in the Gledhow and Lincoln wings have been suspended.
He continues: “I’d like to reassure you that our Accident and Emergency department is fully open at St James’s. “While we are working with police to manage the situation please avoid the entrance of Gledhow Wing at this time.” Access to the hospital will be via the Alma Street entrance or from Gledhow Road. A map of the cordon is available on the website.