Army bomb disposal experts and emergency services are at the hospital after a suspicious package was found outside the Gledhow Wing this morning (Friday). Counter terrorism police have confirmed that a man has been arrested.

A video message has now been issued by the trust’s Medical Director, Steve Bush, which you can view above.

He says that emergency services are still dealing with the suspicious package incident outside of the Gledhow Wing, which is home to the majority of the maternity services at the hospital.

The trust's medical director, Steve Bush, has addressed the public over the ongoing incident. Photo: National World/Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

He says: “As a result a cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety, and some of our ward areas have had to be evacuated to ensure this safety. Our wonderful staff are looking after those patients who have been moved to ensure that all their needs are met and they are being kept totally safe.”

Mr Bush goes on to urge anyone scheduled to attend the hospital for an appointment to continue to do so “unless you are contacted directly”. However, all visits to patients in the Gledhow and Lincoln wings have been suspended.

