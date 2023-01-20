St James's Hospital Leeds police incident: Bomb squad on site as 'suspicious package' found and arrest made
Army bomb disposal experts and emergency services are at St James’ University Hospital in Leeds after a suspicious package was found outside the Gledhow Wing.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has advised patients that they should still attend appointments as a police cordon remains in place. Meanwhile, counter terrorism police have confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the ongoing incident.
St James' Hospital Leeds: 'Suspicious package' reports as police set up cordon
Our reporter Tom Coates says police officers have just moved a section of the cordon near the Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing, taking it closer towards the building. They’ve now been on site for at least five hours following the reports of a ‘suspicious package’ having been found outside the Gledhow Wing earlier this morning.
Firefighters and Army bomb disposal experts are also involved in the response. Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism Policing North East has made an arrest in connection with the incident. It’s not clear where that arrest was made at this stage.
Our reporter Tom Coates is outside St James’s Hospital, where a police cordon remains in place. An officer in a forensic suit appears to be investigating the boot of a vehicle, near to the hospital’s Wellcome Trust Brenner Building.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS trust has issued advice for maternity patients - who are advised not to attend St James’s Hospital unless they have been contacted and asked to do so.
In a statement, the Trust said: “Our current maternity inpatients at St James’s Hospital are safe and receiving the appropriate maternity care from our teams.
“If you require maternity care for concerns relating to yourself or your baby, all services are open and accepting patients at our LGI site. Please do not attend the St James’s site unless you have been contacted and asked to do so.
“If you have an urgent concern please call Maternity Assessment Centre on 0113 39 26731 prior to attending.
“Maternity patients with an appointment planned today at St James’s will have been contacted by our teams and rescheduled.
“We have also set up a temporary contact number for non-urgent maternity concerns regarding future appointments or future attendances, this number is: 0113 20 6521.”
YEP reporter Alex Grant brings us the latest updates from St James’s Hospital. Watch here.
The medical director of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has addressed patients in a video after a suspicious package was found at St James’s Hospital.
Army bomb disposal experts and emergency services are at the hospital after a suspicious package was found outside the Gledhow Wing this morning (Friday). Counter terrorism police have confirmed that a man has been arrested.
A video message has now been issued by the trust’s Medical Director, Steve Bush.
A map setting out how to access wards at St James’ University Hospital in Leeds has been published as a police incident involving a ‘suspicious package’ continues.
Patients are being asked to turn up for appointments as normal unless they are contacted by staff at Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, but access for some visitors is being restricted.
Our reporter Alex Grant is down at St James’s Hospital. He has spoken to a patient, Tracy Morris, who is attending the hospital for an appointment.
She said: “You don’t expect this type of thing to be happening on your own door step. It’s a big thing and it’s scary, especially when you are inside.
“I didn’t want to go to my appointment - I said to my friend are we going to be safe but the emergency services are doing a great job and they would have evacuated entirely if we weren’t safe.”
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has now set up a helpline to answer queries and concerns from patients and their families at St James’s Hospital.
Those with concerns are asked to call 0113 2066261, rather than contacting the hospital directly.
Our reporter Alex Grant says firefighters at the scene appear to be readying themselves. It comes after the cordon outside the hospital was widened and a member of the Army’s bomb disposal unit was seen in a blast suit.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East has confirmed that an arrest has been made as the investigation continues into the ‘suspicious package’ found outside the hospital’s Gledhow Wing earlier today.