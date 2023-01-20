Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS trust has issued advice for maternity patients - who are advised not to attend St James’s Hospital unless they have been contacted and asked to do so.

In a statement, the Trust said: “Our current maternity inpatients at St James’s Hospital are safe and receiving the appropriate maternity care from our teams.

“If you require maternity care for concerns relating to yourself or your baby, all services are open and accepting patients at our LGI site. Please do not attend the St James’s site unless you have been contacted and asked to do so.

“If you have an urgent concern please call Maternity Assessment Centre on 0113 39 26731 prior to attending.

“Maternity patients with an appointment planned today at St James’s will have been contacted by our teams and rescheduled.