Army bomb disposal experts and police are on site dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing of the hospital in Beckett Street.

Police said a cordon had been put in place as a precautionary measure while officers worked with Army specialists to make an assessment. Members of the public have been asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time.

A member of the Army team has now been spotted on site wearing a blast suit, suggesting they may be preparing to carry out a controlled explosion of the package. The explosive ordinance disposal suits are designed to withstand the pressure generated by a bomb and any fragments the bomb may produce.

A member of the bomb squad is seen suiting up outside of St James's Hospital.

Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust has issued a statement with advice for patients and confirmed that its A&E department at St James’ remains open.

It said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing at St James’s Hospital. A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and we have been working with the police to evacuate some ward areas to keep our patients and staff safe.”

Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal unless told otherwise. Visits to the Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing at St James’s Hospital.