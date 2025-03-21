1. Bramley in 1960
A line of washing stretches across the narrow entrance to Bell Lane. The dwelling in the foreground is number 7 Barker's Place. Timber fencing panels lean against a wall beside a sidecar parked in the yard. Pictured in April 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Bramley in 1960
A row of shop properties in Upper Town Street showing the entrance to Hobson's Yard on the right. From left to right the shops number 214 to 202. Two ladies with a coach built pram are chatting outside 210, Arthur M. Abbott's, confectioner. Adjacent, at 208 is E. Hopkinson Ltd, Chemists and Opticians, then at 206, Benefit Footwear Ltd, Boot and Shoe Dealers, Timothy White's and Taylor's Dispensing Chemists at 204. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Bramley in 1960
A woman tends a baby in a pram outside number 78, Bell Lane seen from the back garden. Beyond the wall, straight ahead, is a toilet block and in the background, the blind backs of dwellings in Daisy Hill. Pictured in April 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Bramley in 1960
A parade of businesses in Lower Town Street pictured in March 1960. The large stone building in the centre at number 96 is the former home of Bramley Liberal Club. The building was bought in 1902 by F.J. Rogers Ltd and they transferred their organ pipe manufacturing business here from Unicorn Yard where it had begun in 1897. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Bramley in 1960
Shops and business premises in Lower Town Street in March 1960. Far left is number 96, Frederick J. Rogers, Ltd, well respected for the quality of the organ pipes manufactured here at home and abroad. Adjacent is a tobacconists at number 94, then Miss A. King, Wool Shop at number 92 next to the entrance to Spetch Yard. Shops continue with an off-license at number 90 and a semi-derelict, boarded-up property at number 88. Demolition of buildings in Lower Town Street has begun to take place, right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Bramley in 1960
A view of Wilson Place, an enclave of old stone built terraced properties situated off Lower Town Street. The property on the left which is set back is the workshop of E. Dixon & Son, Funeral Directors and Wholesale and Retail Timber Merchants. Adjacent to it, right, is number 11 Wilson Place. A stone with a rounded top stands beside the door. A child in the foreground is negotiating a pedal car over the cobbles. Houses in Spring Terrace can be seen in the background, right. Pictured in March 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.