6 . Bramley in 1960

A view of Wilson Place, an enclave of old stone built terraced properties situated off Lower Town Street. The property on the left which is set back is the workshop of E. Dixon & Son, Funeral Directors and Wholesale and Retail Timber Merchants. Adjacent to it, right, is number 11 Wilson Place. A stone with a rounded top stands beside the door. A child in the foreground is negotiating a pedal car over the cobbles. Houses in Spring Terrace can be seen in the background, right. Pictured in March 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service