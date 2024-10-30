A pregnant woman died in hospital after falling from a ninth floor flat in Leeds, an inquest opening has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her father David Atkinson, whose flat she was in at the time, formally identified her in hospital, Wakefield Coroners Court was told this morning (October 30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pregnant mum Emma Atkinson, 38, died in hospital after falling from a ninth floor flat in Leeds, an inquest opening has heard. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Assistant coroner Oliver Longstaff, opening the inquest, said: "It appears that Emma Atkinson died on October 22 at Leeds General Infirmary, where she had been brought after having fallen from her father's flat on the ninth floor of a tower block to the floor beneath.

"A provisional cause of death has been recorded as 1a - multiple injuries, due to 1b - a fall from height.

"Clearly, this provisional cause of death gives rise to the suspicion that Miss Atkinson's death will not be found not to be natural."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Longstaff adjourned the inquest until a later date, yet to be fixed.

He added: "I would like to take this opportunity to publicly express my sincere condolences to Miss Atkinson's family."

A fundraising page set up to help support Emma's family has almost reached £7,000.

After the mum-of-five’s death, a large number of floral tributes were left at the tower block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medics managed to save her newborn baby girl, named Posie, who remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The miracle tot, who weighed 4lb when she was born, was reported to be feeding and taking milk. Emma was due to become a grandmother at the time of her death.