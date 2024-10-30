Shakespeare Towers Burmantofts: Pregnant mum died in hospital after fall from Leeds tower block inquest hears
Emma Atkinson, 38, died just a month before her birthday after falling a window at Shakespeare Towers in Burmantofts on October 22.
Her father David Atkinson, whose flat she was in at the time, formally identified her in hospital, Wakefield Coroners Court was told this morning (October 30).
Assistant coroner Oliver Longstaff, opening the inquest, said: "It appears that Emma Atkinson died on October 22 at Leeds General Infirmary, where she had been brought after having fallen from her father's flat on the ninth floor of a tower block to the floor beneath.
"A provisional cause of death has been recorded as 1a - multiple injuries, due to 1b - a fall from height.
"Clearly, this provisional cause of death gives rise to the suspicion that Miss Atkinson's death will not be found not to be natural."
Mr Longstaff adjourned the inquest until a later date, yet to be fixed.
He added: "I would like to take this opportunity to publicly express my sincere condolences to Miss Atkinson's family."
A fundraising page set up to help support Emma's family has almost reached £7,000.
After the mum-of-five’s death, a large number of floral tributes were left at the tower block.
Medics managed to save her newborn baby girl, named Posie, who remains in hospital in a critical condition.
The miracle tot, who weighed 4lb when she was born, was reported to be feeding and taking milk. Emma was due to become a grandmother at the time of her death.