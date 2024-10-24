Funds raised for family of pregnant Leeds mum who died in Burmantofts tower block fall as baby remains in hospital
The woman, who has been named locally as Emma Atkinson, died at Shakespeare Towers, in the Burmantofts area, on Tuesday morning.
West Yorkshire Police said the woman, in her 30s, was in the late stages of pregnancy and her baby was delivered at hospital, where the infant was receiving critical care.
The force said there were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office has been informed.
Their statement read: “At 10.24am, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident where a woman had fallen from height at Shakespeare Towers, in Shakespeare Approach, Burmantofts.
“The woman died at the scene as a result of her injuries.”
An online fundraising page set up following the tragedy has raised more than £3,000 in less than 24 hours.
The organiser of the page wrote: “Yesterday morning we received the worst news that our beautiful friend Emma had sadly passed away.
“Emma had the biggest heart and would of done anything to help anyone.
“Left behind are her 5 heartbroken children… Reaching out with the heaviest heart to ask for some help in easing the financial burden and stress of this horrific situation so that her children and family can have some time to grieve.”
