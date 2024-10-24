Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than £3,000 has been raised for the children of a heavily pregnant Leeds woman who died after falling from a tower block, as her baby fights for life in hospital.

The woman, who has been named locally as Emma Atkinson, died at Shakespeare Towers, in the Burmantofts area, on Tuesday morning.

West Yorkshire Police said the woman, in her 30s, was in the late stages of pregnancy and her baby was delivered at hospital, where the infant was receiving critical care.

A fundraising page has been set up for Emma Atkinson, who died following a fall at Shakespeare Towers | National World

The force said there were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office has been informed.

Their statement read: “At 10.24am, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident where a woman had fallen from height at Shakespeare Towers, in Shakespeare Approach, Burmantofts.

“The woman died at the scene as a result of her injuries.”

An online fundraising page set up following the tragedy has raised more than £3,000 in less than 24 hours.

Flowers have been left at the scene in Burmantofts | Lee McLean/SWNS

The organiser of the page wrote: “Yesterday morning we received the worst news that our beautiful friend Emma had sadly passed away.

“Emma had the biggest heart and would of done anything to help anyone.

“Left behind are her 5 heartbroken children… Reaching out with the heaviest heart to ask for some help in easing the financial burden and stress of this horrific situation so that her children and family can have some time to grieve.”