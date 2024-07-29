The collision, on Easterly Road in Seacroft, was reported shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday (July 25).

Police have named the victim as 47-year-old Graham Johnson, who suffered serious injuries after the bike he was riding was in a collision with a white Vauxhall Insignia.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. Since then, several bouquets of flowers have been attached to a lamppost near the scene of the crash close to the junction with Boggart Hill.

A 46-year-old man was arrested last week on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later bailed as an investigation continues.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash and those who saw what happened has been urged to call 101, quoting reference 998 of July 25, or report online. The force is also keen to see relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

1 . Easterly Road crash Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the tragic crash in Seacroft. | National World/West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Easterly Road crash The incident, on Easterly Road, resulted in the death of Leeds cyclist Graham Johnson, 47. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Easterly Road crash Graham suffered serious injuries after the bike he was riding was in a collision with a white Vauxhall Insignia. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Easterly Road crash The victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. | National World Photo Sales

5 . Easterly Road crash In the time since the tragic incident, several bouquets of flowers have been attached to a lamppost near the scene of the crash close to the junction with Boggart Hill. | National World Photo Sales

6 . Easterly Road crash Graham's family have thanked members of the public and the emergency services for their assistance at the scene of the crash, and have asked for their privacy to be respected. | National World Photo Sales