Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 41-year-old was found outside the building, on Fifth Avenue, earlier this week, as a significant police presence was reported by neighbours.

Police are investigating after a man was found unconscious outside Rothwell Labour Club in Leeds on April 1 - and was later pronounced dead in hospital. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

West Yorkshire Police said that the man's death is being treated as "unexplained".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's everything we know so far -

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to Rothwell Labour Club, as the ambulance service reported that a man was unconscious at the scene.

The 41-year-old was taken to hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The building was cordoned off by police. It is understood that officers remained on the scene until later that night.

Where did it happen?

The incident was reported at Rothwell Labour Club, which borders a field that is popular with dog walkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbours have said that the club has been closed for some time. A number of the building's windows are smashed, with others boarded up. The club's Facebook page has not been updated in more than two years.

A number of the building's windows have been smashed, while others have been bordered up. Neighbours said the club has been closed for around two years. Photo: National World.

When was it reported?

Police were called at 8.15am yesterday (April 1).

What have residents said?

The incident has left neighbours with unanswered questions about what may have happened.

One told the YEP: "No one on this estate knows what's happened. All we know is what has been reported - that a 41-year-old man has died.

"People are starting to put stuff on Facebook. I think police need to say what's happened."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another resident gave a sense of scale of the police operation, as he said "a lot" of emergency service workers were seen outside the club yesterday - although he had "no clue" what had happened.

What have police said?

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The man aged 41, was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

"Leeds CID are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death which is currently being treated as unexplained."

This morning, two plainclothes officers involved in the investigation were outside the club, having parked in the adjacent car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad