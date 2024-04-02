Rothwell Labour Club: 'Unexplained' death after man found unconscious in Leeds - here's everything we know
The 41-year-old was found outside the building, on Fifth Avenue, earlier this week, as a significant police presence was reported by neighbours.
West Yorkshire Police said that the man's death is being treated as "unexplained".
What happened?
Police were called to Rothwell Labour Club, as the ambulance service reported that a man was unconscious at the scene.
The 41-year-old was taken to hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The building was cordoned off by police. It is understood that officers remained on the scene until later that night.
Where did it happen?
The incident was reported at Rothwell Labour Club, which borders a field that is popular with dog walkers.
Neighbours have said that the club has been closed for some time. A number of the building's windows are smashed, with others boarded up. The club's Facebook page has not been updated in more than two years.
When was it reported?
Police were called at 8.15am yesterday (April 1).
What have residents said?
The incident has left neighbours with unanswered questions about what may have happened.
One told the YEP: "No one on this estate knows what's happened. All we know is what has been reported - that a 41-year-old man has died.
"People are starting to put stuff on Facebook. I think police need to say what's happened."
Another resident gave a sense of scale of the police operation, as he said "a lot" of emergency service workers were seen outside the club yesterday - although he had "no clue" what had happened.
What have police said?
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The man aged 41, was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.
"Leeds CID are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death which is currently being treated as unexplained."
This morning, two plainclothes officers involved in the investigation were outside the club, having parked in the adjacent car park.
They said that enquiries are continuing and that they could not share any more details other than those provided in the official statement, although they added that “every line of enquiry is being explored”.
