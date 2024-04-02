Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge police presence was reported in Rothwell yesterday (April 1), as officers cordoned off the town’s Labour Club on Fifth Avenue.

They were called at 8.15am as the ambulance service reported that a man was unconscious at the scene.

Police confirmed today that a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The incident has left neighbours on the estate with unanswered questions as they wait for information from officers.

One told the YEP: “No one on this estate knows what’s happened. All we know is what has been reported - that a 41-year-old man has died.

"People are starting to put stuff on Facebook. I think the police need to say what’s happened."

He said that police were at the scene until last night, when the cordon was lifted.

Officers were seen making enquiries in the area, including at a nearby Tesco Esso Express on Leeds Road, around 250 yards from the club.

According to residents, Rothwell Labour Club has been closed for around two years.

One said that they had “no clue” what had happened yesterday, but there were “a lot” of police at the scene throughout the day.

This morning, two plainclothes officers involved in the investigation were outside the club, having parked in the adjacent car park.

They said that enquiries are continuing and that they could not share any more details other than those provided in the official statement, although they added that “every line of enquiry is being explored”.

The officers then left the scene, returning minutes later to the car and driving away.

Rothwell Labour Club appears to be in a poor state of repair, with a number of windows smashed and others boarded up. Its Facebook page has not been updated for more than two years.

There was litter strewn around the perimeter of the club - and neighbours said it had been in the same state for some time.