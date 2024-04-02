Rothwell Labour Club: Man dies after being found unconscious in Leeds as police say death 'unexplained'
A man has died in Leeds after reports that he was found unconscious outside of a labour club in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police were called at 8.15am yesterday morning (Monday) by the ambulance service to Rothwell Labour Club on Fifth Avenue.
The ambulance service reported that a man was unconscious.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The man aged 41, was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.
"Leeds CID are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death which is currently being treated as unexplained."
Footage from the scene showed a cordon around the club while investigations were carried out.