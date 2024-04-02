Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Police were called at 8.15am yesterday morning (Monday) by the ambulance service to Rothwell Labour Club on Fifth Avenue.

The ambulance service reported that a man was unconscious.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The man aged 41, was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

The man was reported to be found unconscious outside of Rothwell Labour Club.

"Leeds CID are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death which is currently being treated as unexplained."