'Public safety at risk' at Norman bar in Leeds, say police ahead of licensing meeting

West Yorkshire Police have said they "currently have no confidence that public safety can be maintained" at Norman bar in Leeds following a large fight at the premises last weekend.

The force have served an application for a Summary Review of a Premises Licence under Section 53a of the Licensing Act 2003 on Leeds council.

In the application, which was served on March 26 2019, the force state they "are of the opinion that Norman bar, 36 Call Lane, Leeds is a premises associated with serious crime and disorder"

An interim steps hearing will take place on March 28 and a summary review hearing must take place within the next 28 days, though the force is calling for an immediate suspension of the premises licence until the review hearing.

Police have served the application following a large fight at Norman bar in the early hours of March 24 which saw officers 'overwhelmed' by the numbers involved.

Footage from the bar shows door staff using fire extinguishers to try and control the brawl.

The application states: "At 3.10am on March 24, 2019, West Yorkshire Police were alerted to large scale disorder both in and outside Norman bar, 36, Call Lane, Leeds.

"Attending officers were overwhelmed by the numbers involved and asked for urgent assistance, a code zero, which resulted in officers from across the force attending in support."

"An altercation had occurred inside the bar after two females were assaulted by a male.

"The ensuing fighting spiralled out of control and door staff could not cope, and defended themselves and tried to disperse the offenders by using fire extinguishers.

"Glasses, bottles, tables and chairs were also thrown in the venue and extensive damage has been caused to the premises."

In a supporting certificate submitted alongside the application, Superintendent Joanna Morgan said: "The severity and seriousness of recent large scale violence leads me to believe that public safety is at risk, and that an immediate suspension of the premises licence is necessary to protect public safety.

"A standard review process cannot achieve this."

Two men, a 22-year-old and a 31-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released under investigation.

The application states that an investigation into the crime was ongoing and numerous victims ad suspects were yet to be traced.

It also claims that new management and door staff of the venue are ill-equipped to manage such incidents.

"The venue is now left with new management and new door staff who, given the violent disorder on March 24, appear out of their depth managing the clientele they attract who appear to have a propensity towards violence.

"West Yorkshire Police currently have no confidence that public safety van be maintained whilst these premises are operating and would ask that the licensing sub-committee consider an immediate suspension of the premises licence until the review proper."