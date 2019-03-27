Burglar caused ‘total carnage’ during break-in at pizza bar - Leeds Crown Court

A prolific burglar caused “total carnage” when he ransacked a city centre pizza bar during a burglary.

Wayne Thomason was locked up for two and a half years over the nighttime raid at Yorkshire Deli and Pizza Bar in Wakefield.

Thomason, 35, forced his way into the building on Northgate with an unknown accomplice in the early hours of November 26 last year.

READ MORE: Wanted - 21 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

Leeds Crown Court heard they smashed windows and a door and took £950 from tills.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said the shop owner discovered “total carnage” when he went to inspect the damage caused by the pair.

Glass bottles had been smashed all over the floor and the tills had been removed.

The cost to replace the damage was £850.

Thomason was arrested after police recognised him from CCTV footage of the burglary.

The defendant continued to deny the offence but was found guilty after a trial before magistrates.

Thomason, of no fixed address, also pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

One offence took place at Tesco Express, Bradford Road, East Ardsley, where he stole alcohol worth £113 on October 6.

He also stole £160 worth of cosmetics from Claire’s Accessories, Trinity Walk, Wakefield.

The court heard Thomason has a long criminal record for burglary, theft and violent offences.

Matthew Harding, mitigating, said Thomason committed the offences to fund his drug addiction.

Judge Neil Clark told Thomason: “This was a small business and it would have been a significant loss to them.”