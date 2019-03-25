'Fire extinguishers set off' as police arrest two men in large fight at Norman Bar in Leeds city centre

Police arrested two people after being called to reports of a large fight at a bar in Leeds city centre.

The fight broke out at about 3am on Sunday and police had to request additional units after arriving on scene at the bar in Call Lane.

The fight at the bar apparently shown in the footage

Two men, a 22-year-old and a 31-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Both were released under investigation.

A video of the incident appears to show fire extinguishers being used in the middle of the disorder.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Shortly after 3am on Sunday (24/3) police were called to reports of large fight at Norman Bar, in Call Lane, Leeds.

"A large number of men and woman were reported to be fighting at the venue, with the incident continuing onto the street.

"Officers that initially attended had to request additional units before the crowd could be dispersed.

"There were not found to be any serious injuries.

"Two men, aged 22 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Both were later released under investigation.

"Detectives are carrying out enquiries into the incident, including checking CCTV footage from the area."