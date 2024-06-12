Wortley: Shop near busy Leeds Five Lane Ends roundabout applies to sell alcohol from 7am
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds City Council will a consider a premises licence application for 145 Oldfield Lane, Upper Wortley.
The applicant, Loghman Ahmadi, is seeking permission to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm daily.
A report to the council’s licensing sub-committee said 21 objections had been received, mainly on the grounds of public nuisance and safety.
Objectors raised concerns over a lack of parking and safety problems on the nearby Five Lane Ends roundabout.
One wrote: “It is already a dangerous roundabout with crashes happening weekly.”
They also pointed out that there were pubs and other alcohol retailers within walking distance of the shop, which is near Five Lanes Primary School.
Another objection letter said: “Wortley is a relatively nice area. The introduction of a shop selling alcohol from 7am, in close proximity to a local primary school, will attract unwanted people into the area.”
The licensing report said West Yorkshire Police had already reached an agreement with the applicant over licence conditions.
They include staff training records being kept, CCTV being checked weekly and regular checks of the outside area to avoid people gathering there at night.
The sub-committee will consider the application at a meeting on Tuesday (June 18).
Councillors will have the option of approving or rejecting the application, or granting a licence with additional conditions.
The application was first scheduled for a hearing on April 30, but was adjourned to a later date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.