Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Road safety fears mean a shop near a busy roundabout is facing opposition to its application to sell alcohol.

Leeds City Council will a consider a premises licence application for 145 Oldfield Lane, Upper Wortley.

The applicant, Loghman Ahmadi, is seeking permission to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to the council’s licensing sub-committee said 21 objections had been received, mainly on the grounds of public nuisance and safety.

Objectors raised concerns over a lack of parking and safety problems on the nearby Five Lane Ends roundabout.

One wrote: “It is already a dangerous roundabout with crashes happening weekly.”

The Five Lane Ends roundabout, in Wortley, Leeds. | Google

They also pointed out that there were pubs and other alcohol retailers within walking distance of the shop, which is near Five Lanes Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another objection letter said: “Wortley is a relatively nice area. The introduction of a shop selling alcohol from 7am, in close proximity to a local primary school, will attract unwanted people into the area.”

The licensing report said West Yorkshire Police had already reached an agreement with the applicant over licence conditions.

They include staff training records being kept, CCTV being checked weekly and regular checks of the outside area to avoid people gathering there at night.

The sub-committee will consider the application at a meeting on Tuesday (June 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors will have the option of approving or rejecting the application, or granting a licence with additional conditions.