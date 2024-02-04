These photos provide a fascinating glimpse of life around the suburb during the decade and feature local landmarks as well as street scenes, shops, pubs and factories which employed the local community. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Wortley in the 1940s
A view looking South along Oak Road in September 1945. 'Brunswick Hotel', 'Geo Stokehill House Furnishers' and shop of 'Elizabeth Nutter' visible. People in street. End of Stapletons Row can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Wortley in the 1940s
Part of Wortley Low Mills off Whitehall Road. Part of an empty gasholder can just be seen to the right. Pictured in September 1946. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Wortley in the 1940s
Oak Road with air raid wardens post on west side of road. End of Stapletons Row visible in the foreground on the right. Armley Jail and Gloucester Crescent visible in background. Pictured in September 1945. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Wortley in the 1940s
Part of Wortley Low Mills off Whitehall Road. Houses and part of an empty gasholder to the right. Pictured in September 1946. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Wortley in the 1940s
This photo shows an Air Raid Wardens Post on Driver Street viewed from Wellington Road, in the centre of the photograph. To the left is 'Bettys Beauty Parlour'. On the right is an empty shop with houses. On the side of the house is an advertisement for 'Bile Beans'. Tramlines and tram cables can be seen with blackout paint on the poles and also the kerbs. Pictured in September 1945. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Wortley in the 1940s
The Adult School at number 13 Eighth Avenue by the junction with Fourteenth Avenue. Fifteenth Avenue visible in the background. Pictured in October 1947. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net