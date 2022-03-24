Schools, colleges, trade unions and climate activists will hold a strike for the climate on Friday, March 25 at Leeds University.

The newly-drafted Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy from the Department for Education states it would be "inappropriate" to encourage students to engage in any political activity.

The protest will be co-hosted by action groups Youth4Climate Leeds and Leeds Uni Climate Coalition between 12-1pm, and supported by a variety of institutions and stakeholders who will join for music and speeches on campus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds Youth Climate Strike back in 2019.

Guidance published by the government alongside the bill reads: "Teaching about climate change and the scientific facts and evidence behind this, does not constitute teaching about a political issue and schools do not need to present misinformation or unsubstantiated claims to provide balance.

"However, in climate education there may be relevant political issues and partisan political views, for example on social and economic reform, that should be handled in line with schools legal duties on political impartiality.

"Importantly, whilst schools should support pupil’s interest in climate change and tackling both its causes and effects, it would not be appropriate to encourage pupils to join specific campaigning groups or engage in specific political activity, such as protests.​"

Lesley McKay, headteacher at Moor Allerton Hall Primary School, said she was concerned about what this could mean for schools like hers.

She said: “The opportunity for schools to discuss issues is a key part of a child's education. It is the simple route to helping children who want to question things, engage with democratic processes and become active participants in society.

"Pupils need to know they can have their ideas heard and it can make a difference. The work we do on debate, letters to our MP and in-school climate protests shows our children how to make a positive response to difficult issues. It stops them feeling everything is beyond their control. Instead it allows students to feel they can have their voice heard, and that they are part of shaping the future.”

The climate strike will begin at noon on the Parkinson steps at Leeds University. It will follow on from a rally at 11am by members of two trade unions at the University who are on strike this week over their low pay, cuts to pensions, and unfair working conditions.