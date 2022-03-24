Leeds University staff to continue strikes today over opposition to pay and pensions offers

UNISON said action is to take place tomorrow (March 24) and Friday (March 25), following a previous round of action in February and earlier this month.

Staff at the University have voted to strike over a pay offer of 1.5% having previously been on strike in February for similar issues, as reported in the YEP.UNISON says the offer is not enough.

The University of Leeds Parkinson Building

In addition, some employees are also taking industrial action over proposed changes to their pension, the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS).

Strikes are also taking place at seven other universities over pay and changes to pensions over the coming days.

UNISON Leeds University chair Nick Allen, said the previous settlement was "already behind inflation".

He added: ‘’Members in HE across the country are resorting to food banks, some are claiming benefits, many are terrified of the coming extortionate hike in fuel bills’’.

‘’The 1.5% settlement imposed by UCEA – the negotiating body – in August last year, was already behind inflation and comes on top of the 0% imposition last year’’.

‘’Since then, inflation has rocketed to almost 7% by the most conservative measure; a 1.25% increase in National Insurance is due in April, and clearly wipes out the rise almost on its own; and there are the utility and petrol rises still to come’’

‘’In the last two years, the employer has furloughed hundreds of staff, claiming back 80% of their wages’’.

‘’They have effectively transferred large parts of the running costs of universities onto thousands of our members who have been working from home: members have had to meet costs of heating, lighting, and equipment, including broadband upgrades, for the last two years.”

‘’All of this at a time when HE is a booming, multi-billion pounds sector, that has never been richer.’’

UNISON Regional Organiser Neelam Bhambra said employers "must think again" following the offers.

She added: “University staff provide vital services, but they’ve seen the value of their pay plummet over the past few years.

“They’re also dealing the cost-of-living crisis. Its crucial employers treat staff fairly and make them a decent pay offer.

“The importance of university staff during the pandemic cannot be overstated, quickly enabling students to learn remotely and providing welfare support throughout.

“They mustn’t be taken for granted. An above-inflation wage rise is needed to persuade them not to leave for better-paid jobs.

“Staff also deserve a pension scheme that provides a decent retirement.

"Employers must think again.”