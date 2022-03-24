Leeds climate campaigner welcomes proposed Sunday driving ban as motorway speeds could also be cut

Hannah Kettle, car free Leeds campaigner at climate charity Possible, welcomed the proposal.

A ban on Sunday driving and a reduction of motorway speed limits are among a host of suggestions to limit the UK's reliance on oil.

This comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to have a significant impact.

“Limiting speed of vehicles and implementing a car free Sunday would be a fantastic way of reducing fuel consumption in the UK and Leeds. If we drive a bit slower, our vehicles burn less fuel and the only consequence is reaching our destination a bit later." Hannah said.

"Car free days have been proposed before and they are a brilliant idea. Fully utilising public transport and active travel, like cycling, walking and wheeling, are our greatest tools in reducing transport emissions in the UK and Leeds. Using them here will not only buffer the people of Leeds from fossil fuel price spikes but also protect the climate.”

These are two of a 10 point plan released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to cut global oil demand by 2.7 million barrels per day.

Among the suggestions is a reduction to speed limits on motorways by 6mph to 64mph.

It comes ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement, in which the skyrocketing fuel prices are set to play a key part.

“As a result of Russia’s appalling aggression against Ukraine, the world may well be facing its biggest oil supply shock in decades, with huge implications for our economies and societies.” said, IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol.

“IEA Member Countries have already stepped in to support the global economy with an initial release of millions of barrels of emergency oil stocks, but we can also take action on demand to avoid the risk of a crippling oil crunch.

"Our 10-Point Plan shows this can be done through measures that have already been tested and proven in multiple countries.”

Petrol is now an average of 167.3p per litre and diesel is 179.7p per litre. Nearing a 30-year high.