Wetherby Wetherspoons: Pub chain applies for alcohol licence to open new site in Leeds market town
The company has sought permission from the council to sell alcohol until 1am at weekends at its new venue on High Street in Wetherby.
Wetherspoon’s bought the former Sant Angelo restaurant, also known as The Angel, in 2022.
In January this year Leeds City Council gave listed building and change of use consent for a conversion of the building.
Now councillors will consider an application for a premises licence at a hearing on Tuesday, May 20.
A licensing sub-committee report said the council received two letters of objection from people living nearby.
One objector wrote: “The noise levels from the clientèle will definitely disrupt our sleep.”
The council’s environmental health team also raised concerns and submitted a list of suggested measures to prevent public nuisance.
They included no outside drinking after 11pm and no loudspeakers outside the premises.
A letter to the applicant said: “The application premises is situated in predominantly commercial area on the corner of High Street and Horsefair within Wetherby town centre.
“There is potential for noise from the restaurant and bar, particularly from the outside area, to affect nearby noise-sensitive premises including the residential properties to the rear of the application site.”
The licence would allow alcohol sales from 9am-midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, and until 1am Thursday-Saturday.
Councillors could grant or refuse the application, or allow it with additional conditions, at the hearing at Leeds Civic Hall.