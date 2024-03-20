Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as a petition against plans to introduce parking charges at the Wilderness and Station Gardens car parks racked up more than 5,000 signatures.

Last month, the council approved its budget which included measures to introduce charges at sites owned by the authority in the town, as well as at other sites in the city.

Parking charges look set to be introduced in Wetherby. Photo: teamjackson - stock.adobe.com/National World.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision was made against a backdrop of financial difficulties, with the council needing to make a saving of £58.4m in the next year. Without doing that, it would effectively be declaring bankruptcy.

The YEP asked Leeds City Council when residents could expect to see the charges in place in Wetherby.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you to all contributors to the consultation on the budget proposals. We are currently analysing the feedback received and will be able to provide an update on next steps as soon this work has been completed.”

They said that they could not share timescales.

Proposals to introduce parking charges in Wetherby have been fought off before. But after the approval of last month's budget, they look set to go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Alan Lamb, the leader of the Conservative Party at Leeds City Council, launched the petition against the charges in November.

He said: "This decision will be hugely damaging to Wetherby and the surrounding villages. It is a short sighted decision that will cost more than it might raise."

Coun Lamb, who represents the Wetherby ward, added: "At a time when we need to support the independent businesses and the town centre as a whole, this will be hugely damaging. The consequence to many residents will be huge as commuters and visitors will increasingly try to park on unrestricted residential streets.”

Charges in popular parks across the city also look set to be introduced after the budget was approved. In Roundhay Park, traders have said that the plans would “massively threaten” their businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said in response that a recent vote gave approval to proceed with various reviews and consultations that were underway, but that a final decision to implement the charges had not yet been made.