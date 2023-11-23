Over 2,000 residents have signed a petition protesting against car parking charges proposed by Leeds City Council.

Conservative Councillor Alan Lamb has launched the petition objecting to the City Council’s proposals to the Wilderness and Station Gardens car parks in Wetherby.

Proposals have been fought off several times before and since launching the petition on Monday (November 20) it has garnered over 2,400 signatures and rising.

Coun Lamb said: “This decision will be hugely damaging to Wetherby and the surrounding villages. It is a short sighted decision that will cost more than it might raise.

The petition objects to the City Council’s proposals to introduce charges at Wilderness and Station Gardens car parks in Wetherby. Picture: Google/NW

“At a time when we need to support the independent businesses and the Town Centre as a whole, this will be hugely damaging. The consequence to many residents will be huge as commuters and visitors will increasingly try to park on unrestricted residential streets.”

City Council has previously come under fire earlier this year after proposals were announced to introduce parking charges at city beauty spots such as Roundhay Park, Golden Acre Park and Temple Newsam.

The plans, which included charges starting at 40p-an-hour, and led to much criticism have now been officially scrapped for the time being.

Speaking on the Wetherby proposals, a Leeds City Council spokesperson, said: “As part of the council’s budget saving proposals, we will be starting consultation shortly on plans to introduce parking charges at the Wilderness and Station Gardens car parks in Wetherby.

“It is important that users of the car parks and local residents take part in the consultation, so that we can hear their views on the proposals.”

Coun Lamb’s move to block the proposals has been backed by the Better Wetherby group who have voiced concerns over the “negative impact” the introduction could have on the town centre.

The group said: “BW strongly believe that this would have a negative impact on the town centre and the shops/businesses located within our town. We also do not believe that this would be a cost-effective process due to the implementation and on-going enforcement costs.”