Memories of the Metropole, the Leeds hotel with rare and remarkable history

It’s the Leeds hotel which boasts rare and remarkable links to the city’s past.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th May 2023, 04:45 BST

The Hotel Metropole was designed by Leeds-based architects Harry Sutton Chorley and J.W. Connon and opened on King Street in the city centre in 1899. It’s a Grade II listed building, principally because of its Victorian terracotta facade but you need to look up to enjoy its treasures. The cupola on the roof was taken from the demolished 4th White Cloth Hall, built in 1868 on the same site. The hotel served as the fictional 'Marble Arch Hotel' in the hit 1991 mini-series The Darling Buds of May. The hotel was renovated in 2005, at a cost of £6 million by owners Principal Hayley Group who changed its name to the trendier sounding The Met. It boasts four stars and has 120 rooms. READ MORE: 28 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A refurbished Metropole cocktail bar pictured in June 1981.

1. Hotel Metropole

A refurbished Metropole cocktail bar pictured in June 1981. Photo: YPN

November 1989 and tourism minister Lord Strathclyde unveiled the final plaque to mark the opening of a Leeds history trail. He braved pouring rain to perform the ceremony outside the Metropole, the last stop on the new Leeds City Historic Plaques Trail.

2. Hotel Metropole

November 1989 and tourism minister Lord Strathclyde unveiled the final plaque to mark the opening of a Leeds history trail. He braved pouring rain to perform the ceremony outside the Metropole, the last stop on the new Leeds City Historic Plaques Trail. Photo: YPN

November 1986 and Metropole staff received an extra treat when their new restaurant was opened - they were waited on by their bosses. Pictured is general manager John Dalmasso (left) serving head chef Alan Scott.

3. Hotel Metropole

November 1986 and Metropole staff received an extra treat when their new restaurant was opened - they were waited on by their bosses. Pictured is general manager John Dalmasso (left) serving head chef Alan Scott. Photo: YPN

Do you remember the elegant splendour of the Metropole's ballroom? Pictured in February 1993.

4. Hotel Metropole

Do you remember the elegant splendour of the Metropole's ballroom? Pictured in February 1993. Photo: YPN

Related topics:LeedsMemoriesKing StreetVictorian