Memories of the Metropole, the Leeds hotel with rare and remarkable history
It’s the Leeds hotel which boasts rare and remarkable links to the city’s past.
The Hotel Metropole was designed by Leeds-based architects Harry Sutton Chorley and J.W. Connon and opened on King Street in the city centre in 1899. It's a Grade II listed building, principally because of its Victorian terracotta facade but you need to look up to enjoy its treasures. The cupola on the roof was taken from the demolished 4th White Cloth Hall, built in 1868 on the same site. The hotel served as the fictional 'Marble Arch Hotel' in the hit 1991 mini-series The Darling Buds of May. The hotel was renovated in 2005, at a cost of £6 million by owners Principal Hayley Group who changed its name to the trendier sounding The Met. It boasts four stars and has 120 rooms.