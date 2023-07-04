The Met Hotel Leeds City Centre has filed plans for extensive refurbishment of the hotel located in a listed building on King Street with alteration including internal reconfiguration, replacement of bedroom doors and an upgrade of the current main entrance with plans to remove parts of the canopy.

The plans, which was validated by Leeds City Council on Friday June 23, also includes plans to install EV charging stations, cycle parking and a motorcycle area as well as to create a new emergency exit and landing, relocation of flag poles and the installation of solar panels.

A planning statement attached to the application said: “The Met Hotel building has not benefited from the level of investment commensurate with its high architectural and historic significance. Over the years piecemeal changes and additions have resulted in a situation that does not optimise the use of the building or serve to enhance its special character.

The Met Hotel Leeds City Centre has filed plans for extensive refurbishment of the hotel located in a listed building on King Street. (Photo: Google Maps)

“The prominent location within the City Centre and fine architectural merits of the Hotel have made the decision to invest in the building appealing to the applicant. The key aim is to ensure that this important historic building continues in its original use and offers its attractions to the people of, and visitors to, the city and the surrounding area.”

It added: “Hotel operators today must be flexible and appeal to a wide cross section of customers. There are a number of different types of potential customer including the businessperson seeking overnight accommodation, the longer stay guest who wishes to relax and enjoy the surrounding landscape and heritage attractions, those who wish to hold events, people in search of a meal and a drink and the less formal requirement for coffee, a sandwich or afternoon tea. It is important that the building has the versatility to be able to provide for all of the customer types; indeed, different types of use often have to be catered for at the same time.

“Overall, the facilities have suffered from lack of investment and the décor is dated. There are also health and safety concerns and the need to improve the fire safety strategy to bring this up to date.“

The application also includes plans to turn a number of meeting rooms into bedrooms, increasing the total number of rooms available from 120 to 125.