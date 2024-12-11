The Fenton Leeds: Woodhouse Lane pub withdraws plan to serve alcohol until 2am on week days
The Fenton, on Woodhouse Lane, applied for permission to serve until 2am during the week.
West Yorkshire Police objected to a variation to the pub’s licence, raising concerns over possible noise and public nuisance.
The force said later opening would disturb officers working in their nearby station.
It was due to be considered at a licensing hearing on Tuesday (December 10), but the pub withdrew its application.
A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The Fenton already operates a licence that allows it to open until 2am at weekends, but had applied to extend this to seven days a week.
“Following objections to the extension from Environmental Health and West Yorkshire Police due to previous complaint referrals, the applicant decided to withdraw their application.”
The Fenton said opening later Monday-Wednesday would help it survive as a business. The application said: “The nature of trade at The Fenton means we do not get busy until the evenings.”
Police said complaints had previously been made over noise and rowdy behaviour.
Their objection letter said: “If The Fenton is allowed to open until 2am every night this will no doubt have significant impact on the working environment of the police station.
“The issues have been going on for a number of years now.”
