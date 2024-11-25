Photo gems showcase community-spirit around Leeds suburb in early 1960s

6 . Woodhouse in 1960

Fenton Street in August 1960. Ramp access has been fitted to the front of the house. It was possibly being used as a hospital department for Leeds Infirmary which was nearby. A sign on the wall mentions speech therapy. Moving right, a gap in the buildings led to Driffield Place. The premises of A.T. Stroud and Co. auto electricians was 90 - 94 Fenton Street, it was also a Gospel Hall (upper floor) for the Plymouth Brethren. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service