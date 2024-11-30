The Fenton Leeds: Pub on Woodhouse Lane applies to open until 2am during the week to ‘survive as a business’

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 30th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A student pub and live music venue is facing opposition to plans to extend its opening hours.

The Fenton, on Woodhouse Lane, said an extra hour of opening until 2am during the week would help it survive as a business.

But the police and council have objected to a variation of its premises licence, raising concerns over noise nuisance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an application to the council, licence holder Jonathan Steeples said the pub, which can already open until 2am, Thursday-Sunday, did not get busy until the evenings.

He said: “To try to capitalise on our busy periods and help The Fenton survive as a business we would like an extra hour of trading time, Monday-Wednesday.”

West Yorkshire Police said later opening would disturb its officers who work in their nearby Woodhouse Lane station.

The Fenton pub, on Woodhouse Lane, in Leeds. Pictured in 2011.The Fenton pub, on Woodhouse Lane, in Leeds. Pictured in 2011.
The Fenton pub, on Woodhouse Lane, in Leeds. Pictured in 2011. | National World

Their objection letter said officers previously complained that the music was so loud it shook the station windows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “The Fenton did make efforts to reduce the noise, which is appreciated.

“However it is still an incredibly loud venue to attempt to work next to, especially when officers are completing important court paperwork for cases.”

Police said the busy student area, near Leeds University, suffered from littering and public urinating, and intimidating behaviour from drunken males.

Leeds City Council’s environment team pointed out that the pub was previously given permission to open an hour later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their objection letter said: “The 2015 increase in hours has coincided with regular issues with music and patron noise. Increasing hours further into the night could increase or exacerbate existing issues.”

Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more

The Fenton submitted a copy of its Safer Spaces Policy, drawn up to tackle unacceptable behaviour, as part of the application.

The policy said: “The safety, well being and comfort of everyone in The Fenton, including our staff, is our highest priority.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The licence application said customers were not allowed to leave the pub with open containers and noise was kept to a minimum after 11pm.

The application will be considered at a licensing sub-committee hearing on Tuesday, December 10.

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilBusinessWest Yorkshire PolicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice