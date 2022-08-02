The east Leeds school praised by Ofsted for its ‘corridor cops’ and ‘eco warriors’

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School in Halton was rated “good” in its latest Ofsted report, which also praised the school’s “catholic ethos” and the “caring adults” that look after the pupils.

The report was published on July 25, following an inspection in early June this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Leaders have ensured that the Catholic ethos threads through every aspect of their work,” it stated. “There is no doubt that it is a positive aspect of this friendly school. Pupils are looked after by caring adults who know them well.

"From the moment they start in the Reception Year, through to year six, pupils benefit from the strong curriculum that leaders have developed. Many parents commented on how special this school is and spoke highly of all that this school offers their children.

“Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary.”

It added that the school had a “calm and orderly atmosphere”, while pupils listen carefully to their teachers in lessons and are keen to do well.

Inspectors say many pupils have “leadership roles” in school and work to review school policies, as well as working as “eco-warriors” or through the school’s “art council”.

“Over time, pupils develop an increasingly sophisticated understanding of what it means to be a good citizen,” it stated. “Pupils know the importance of treating everyone fairly.

“Pupils consistently demonstrate high levels of respect for adults, visitors and each other.”

It added, however, that in some subjects, such as PSHE, there are “not sufficient opportunities for pupils to return to what they have learned before” – and some pupils struggle to recall some of their prior learning.

“Some pupils are ‘corridor cops’,” it added, “while others have been elected to the school council. Pupils learn about the wider world around them. They know the importance of staying fit and healthy, including how to look after their mental and emotional health.

"Pupils have unswerving respect for others, including those who may be different to them.”