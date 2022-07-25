The eight Leeds secondary schools to get a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating in 2022

4. John Jamieson School - Good

Inclusive learning centre John Jamieson was inspected back in March. The Ofsted report stated: "Pupils enjoy attending John Jamieson School. Staff are very caring and supportive. Parents and carers appreciate the help staff give to them and their children. Staff understand and support pupils’ individual needs well. Pupils are safe and happy. "Relationships between staff and pupils are very positive. Pupils know staff will look after them and help them to learn. Leaders have high expectations for pupils to achieve well and be prepared for adult life."

