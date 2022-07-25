The eight Leeds secondary schools to get a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating in 2022

Here is a rundown of the eight secondary schools in Leeds to have had an Ofsted report published during 2022, and received a “good” or “outstanding” rating.
1. Dixons Trinity Academy, Chapeltown - Outstanding
Published in January, the Ofted report into Dixon's Trinity Chapeltown, stated: "Trustees, leaders and staff have established a school with excellence at the core of everything that takes place. The highest expectations are set for all pupils. Leaders have designed a curriculum to help pupils thrive, both personally and academically. Staff teach this curriculum with high levels of expertise. Pupils’ learning is firmly cemented, and they become very knowledgeable." Pictured are Headteacher Natalie Brookshaw, with some of the pupils outside the school back in January
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Cockburn John Charles Academy - Good
The latest Ofsted report, published in April said the school has "improved hugely" since leaders took over. It added: "Leaders and staff ensure all pupils are valued. Pupils from many different backgrounds and cultures attend the school. Leaders and staff encourage pupils to have pride in their local community. "Staff help pupils to explore career opportunities locally and further afield. Leaders provide pupils with an exciting range of extra-curricular experiences."
Photo: Google maps
3. Cockburn School - Outstanding
The Ofsted report, for Cockburn School, published in February, said the school was "at the heart of the community". It added: "Staff and leaders share one vision: a ‘transformation to excellence’. Pupils treat each other with respect and dignity. They are fully confident in reporting rare instances of bullying because leaders encourage this. Pupils know that bullying will not be tolerated. This means that pupils are happy, confident and safe at school."
Photo: google
4. John Jamieson School - Good
Inclusive learning centre John Jamieson was inspected back in March.
The Ofsted report stated: "Pupils enjoy attending John Jamieson School. Staff are very caring and supportive. Parents and carers appreciate the help staff give to them and their children. Staff
understand and support pupils’ individual needs well. Pupils are safe and happy. "Relationships between staff and pupils are very positive. Pupils know staff will look after them and help them to learn. Leaders have high expectations for pupils to achieve well and be prepared for adult life."
Photo: google maps