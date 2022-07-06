School awarded 'Good' status by Ofsted celebrates after huge improvement in five years

Pudsey Waterloo Primary School was given a "requires improvement" rating in 2017 when it was classed as a state school.

However, it has since been taken over by the Owlcotes Multi Academy Trust and the staff have come together to oversee major improvement at the school.

In the latest inspection in May this year, all areas of the school were found to be 'Good'.

Headteacher Jonathan Parker said the school was "delighted" with the judgement (Photo: Simon Hulme)

The last inspection of the school which resulted in a 'Good' rating was almost ten years ago in 2013.

Staff and pupils are proud to be a part of the school community, inspectors said.

Leaders and staff model positive and respectful relationships and pupils learn to be resilient and reflective at the school.

Bullying is "rare at the school", inspectors said (Photo: Simon Hulme)

In their report, inspectors said: "All members of the school community work as a team to make Pudsey Waterloo a happy and successful school.

"Pupils value the many opportunities the school provides, including a range of clubs and trips.

"They enjoy activities such as charity fundraising or local community events like the Pudsey carnival.

"They know reading is important and are keen to talk about the books they have read together.

"Leaders are ambitious for all pupils."

Staff have "have carefully considered each subject and are continuing to strengthen their well-structured curriculum", inspectors said.

"Pupils work hard because lessons are often interesting and engaging.

"Those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported well.

"Most pupils get on with each other well. They develop positive relationships with adults."

Bullying is "rare at the school", inspectors said.

"If it does occur, pupils and their parents are confident that it will be quickly sorted out.

"Leaders’ records show this too. Pupils feel safe in school.

"They know they can talk to trusted adults if they are worried, and that they will be listened to.

"Several parents told inspectors that this is a school that goes ‘above and beyond’ to support not only their children, but often the whole family."

Speaking to the YEP, school headteacher Jonathan Parker said the school was "delighted" with the judgement as it "reflects the hard work and dedication of all the staff and pupils".

"The inspection team has recognised the high aspirations staff have for all children and the range of experiences and opportunities that are on offer for children at Waterloo in our ambitious and well planned curriculum", he added.

"It is great to see our collaborative approach with the whole school community celebrated and identified as a key factor in making Pudsey Waterloo a happy and successful school.

"Staff and children are proud to be part of Pudsey Waterloo and enjoy coming to school.

"We have benefited from being a founder member of Owlcotes Multi-Academy Trust which has enabled us to work collaboratively for the benefit of all the children in our school community.