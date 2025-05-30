The future of a former medical centre in Stanningley is back under the spotlight, as fresh proposals are lodged with Leeds City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunfield Medical Centre, located at 25 Sunfield Place, has stood empty since its services merged with Hillfoot Surgery and moved to new premises on Owlcotes Road in Pudsey.

Now, Helm Academy has submitted a planning application to convert the four-storey stone-built building into a state-funded school catering for children with special educational needs (SEN).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans propose converting a vacant medical centre in Leeds into a state-funded SEN school. | Google

If approved, the specialist school would offer trauma-informed, therapeutic education for pupils aged 11 to 16. Helm Academy said the aim is to create a “nurturing and stable environment” underpinned by empathy, understanding, and evidence-based practice.

“The teaching staff will specialise in working with students who have special educational needs or disabilities,” the academy added, “and, in particular, will be trained to recognise and respond to the impact of early trauma, attachment difficulties, and neurodiversity—ensuring every pupil is met with compassion and a tailored approach.”

The proposed school would accommodate up to 55 pupils, with placements referred by and fully funded through local authorities. The school day would run from 8.30am to 3.45pm, Monday to Friday, with gates open for drop-off and pick-up between 8am and 4.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not the first time the site has attracted redevelopment plans. In July 2024, a previous application was submitted by Adam Hainsworth to convert the building into flats.

Though a council report noted this as potentially the best use of the site, the scheme faced objections from both Leeds City Council’s design team and Leeds Civic Trust, who raised concerns over overdevelopment. The application was ultimately withdrawn in November.